'Attack' on Kirit Somaiya: Devendra Fadnavis says will take up issue with Centre

Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis said on Sunday he will take up the issue of the alleged attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya with the Centre. In Pune, Fadnavis, the former Maharashtra chief minister, said, “We will take up with the Union home secretary the issue of Mumbai police's failure to protect Somaiya, who enjoys 'Z' category security cover.”

Fadnavis also said either the Mumbai Police indirectly supported the attack on Somaiya or it had become inefficient to take action against the attackers, reported news agency PTI.

The former chief minister added that residents of Maharashtra feel that there should be President's rule in the state. “The BJP will not demand it as we are ready to fight back in any situation. It is the governor's prerogative to seek the President's rule,” Fadnavis added.

"It is gross misconduct on part of the police as Somaiya had informed the police that he may come under attack at Khar police station. Surprisingly, the police have not registered any FIR in this case," he said and added that the BJP was not afraid of such attacks and the saffron party is capable of tit for tat.

Somaiya, the BJP's former MP in the Lok Sabha, alleged that on Saturday night that he was injured in an attack by workers of the ruling Shiv Sena.

In a series of tweets, Somaiya, said, “Heavy stone-throwing at Khar Police Station by Shiv Sena goons, my car window glass broken, I am injured, rushing to Bandra police station.”

"I am shocked, in the presence of 50 police persons, on the campus of Khar police station, Shiv Sena's 100 gundas assault me with stones. Wanted to kill me. What is the Police Commissioner doing? How are so many mafia Sena gundas allowed to gather in the police station?" he further wrote.

Somaiya is already at loggerheads with the Maharashtra government over the INS Vikrant cheating case.

The attack on the BJP leader has triggered a political slugfest in the state between the saffron party and the Shiv Sena over the law and order issue.

Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil admitted that stones were pelted at Somaiya, adding that a probe is underway and police will take appropriate action against those found guilty.

(With PTI inputs)