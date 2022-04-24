Kirit Somaiya’s driver booked for negligent driving
Mumbai A day after the arrest of Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya’s driver was booked for driving dangerously outside Khar police station on Sunday.
In return, Somaiya too filed a police complaint against the Shiv Sainiks. The police are now waiting for the former MP’s signature on his statement to register the FIR as he has refused to sign it.
The Khar police on Sunday registered an FIR against Somaiya’s driver under sections 279, 337 of the IPC for alleged negligent driving. The FIR was filed on the complaint of former Mumbai mayor and Sena leader Vishwanath Mahadeshwar. The incident took place on Saturday night when Somaiya went to visit the Rana couple who were under custody at the police station.
Somaiya insisted that as he entered the Khar police station, more than 60 to 70 Shiv Sena members hurled abuses at him and pelted stones at his car.
Videos shared on social media showed the window of Somaiya’s car shattered and an injury on his chin, after the attack. Somaiya tweeted that Sena workers had tried to kill him in the presence of police. He then headed to Bandra police station to register an FIR along with his lawyer and party workers against the Shiv Sena activists.
According to Rajesh Devare, senior police inspector of Bandra police station, Somiaya was at the police station till 2.30am where his statement was recorded in the presence of his lawyer but after the statement was read out to him, he refused to sign it.
“The FIR has not been filed as Somaiya did not sign his statement. We will call him again today and request him to sign the copy in order to officially register the FIR. A medical examination was also done,” said Devare.
The Bandra police station said they had added sections 144 (unlawful assembly), 336 (act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code in the FIR.
Somaiya accused the police of working under the pressure of CM Uddhav Thackrey. He also alleged that Mumbai Police refused to register his FIR at first. When the police filed an FIR on his complaint, he said, “They wrote (in the complaint) that only one stone was pelted at my car.”
-
Khelo India University Games 2021 kicks off with grand opening ceremony
Breath-taking performances depicting Karnataka's cultural heritage, and a captivating sound and light show added to a grand opening ceremony of the second Khelo India University Games 2021 (KIUG) at the Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. The Games were declared open by Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu. In a video message, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Bengaluru for hosting the Games.
-
Bihar’s largest university crippled by ad hocism
In a first, Bihar's largest varsity, Magadh University at Bodh Gaya, which is spread across five districts, has all its four key positions — that of vice chancellor, pro-vice chancellor, registrar and finance officer — under additional charge while incumbent VC Rajendra Prasad remains on medical leave ever since vigilance raids were carried out at his office and Gorakhpur residence over five months ago in a case of alleged financial irregularities, officials said.
-
Bihar to reel under heat wave conditions till April 26: MeT
After a short relief, heatwave conditions gripped the state once again with maximum temperature crossing the 40C mark at several places, said officials of Patna Meteorological Centre on Sunday. According to Patna Meteorological Centre, heatwave conditions prevailed over six districts including Patna, Buxar, Sheikhpura, West Champaran, Samastipur, and Banka on Sunday while 14 districts are likely to come under the grip in the next 72 hours.
-
Pastor arrested for allegedly raping minor in Baghpat
A pastor was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in Laliana village, under Chandi Nagar police station, in Baghpat on Sunday, police said. Circle officer of Khekra area Vijay Choudhary said the pastor was arrested on a complaint of the girl's family. They said the girl had on Saturday gone to the church ground for her daily cycling practice when the pastor lured her to a secluded place and raped her.
-
Woman chokes husband to death with teeth in Rohtas
A woman allegedly choked her husband to death by biting her husband, Maharshi Singh's throat at Barna village in Rohtas district on Sunday, police said. According to police, the accused, identified as Lovely Singh, took the step after she lost her temper during a quarrel with her husband, Maharshi Singh. The accused was aggressive in nature and often created tension in the joint family, said elder brother of the deceased, Sushil Singh.
