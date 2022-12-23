Kirti Azad says 'sorry' for 'neither male...' tweet on PM Modi after party's rap

Trinamool leader Kirti Azad on Friday apologised for his comment on PM Modi's Khasi tribal outfit and a day after defending his comment as praise for PM Modi's fashion sense, the Trinamool leader said his comment was misconstrued and hurt the sentiments of people. "To them, I say sorry. Have immense respect and pride for our diverse cultures. I regret the hurt caused by my unintentional remark. I reiterate my pledge to work to uphold our constitutional values always," the cricketer-turned-Rajya Sabha MP tweeted after his party distanced from his comment.

“Upon reflecting on the concerns raised by the people, I reiterate my pledge to work towards upholding our constitutional values at every step. @AITCofficial has always respected people from varied backgrounds and I wholeheartedly espouse the values followed by our leaders,” the Trinamool leader tweeted.

“As a soldier of the party, I have always followed the path laid down by our Constitution which calls for respecting and honouring our diversity. Anything that appears like an inadvertent digression from that path is absolutely regrettable,” Kirti Azad added.

The controversial tweet in which Kirti Azad wrote 'neither male nor female' juxtaposing PM Modi's photo with a woman's floral dress was also deleted.

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma on Thursday posted a photo wearing the same traditional outfit in protest condemning Kirti Azad's comment. "Proud of our culture .. condemn those who disrespect us," the chief minister tweeted.

