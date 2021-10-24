Kisan Morcha says ‘Kalash Yatras’ for Lakhimpur Kheri deceased drawing crowd

Kisan Morcha says ‘Kalash Yatras’ for Lakhimpur Kheri deceased drawing mass support -- for long headline

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmer unions leading the agitating against the three central farm laws, said rallies aimed at paying homage to five of their compatriots who lost their lives during violence clashes in Lakhimpur Kheri earlier this month were drawing large crowds.

The farmers body had said the 'Shahid Kisan Asthi Kalash Yatras' would be taken out in several districts across the country to distribute the ashes of the deceased farmers. “In Tamil Nadu, the yatra passed through Ulludurpet in Kallakurichi district and then entered Perambalur," a representative of SKM said.

"In Himachal Pradesh, ashes of the martyrs were immersed in Poanta Sahib at Yamuna Ghat. Yatras are going through various places in Punjab in all three regions of Malwa, Majha and Doaba," they added.

SKM, who took the decision to organise a ‘Kalash Yatra' at the Singhu Morcha in Delhi on October 21, said the march was mobilising people to demand the arrest of Union minister Ajay Mishra, whose son Ashish is behind bars for allegedly driving one of the cars that had ran over protesting farmers on the fateful day.

On October 3, farmers were protesting the official visit of deputy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya when the violence broke out leading to at least eight deaths, including that of farmers and a local journalist.

“The response has been huge, and the demand for justice is growing louder,” the morcha said.

SKM has also urged its constituents to organise dharnas at tehsils and district headquarters across India between 11am and 2pm on October 26 to demand the sacking of Mishra, who holds the post of junior minister in the Union home department.

