    Live

    Kishanganj, Raxaul, Sugauli , Harsidhi election results | Live updates

    By HT News Desk
    Published on: Nov 14, 2025 7:00:34 AM IST

    Live updates on election results for Kishanganj, Raxaul, Sugauli , Harsidhi seats in Bihar. Track vote counting trends announced by the Election Commission for these seats in the Bihar assembly elections.

    Vote counting in progress in Harsidhi (SC), Raxaul, Sugauli, and Kishanganj, with early postal ballot trends expected shortly.
    The Election Commission is announcing results for Kishanganj, Raxaul, Sugauli and Harsidhiassembly seats in Bihar today. These constituencies are part of the 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly for which counting of votes is underway. Polling for the Bihar assembly elections 2025 was held in November in two phases. The elections come amid a politically charged atmosphere with chief minister Nitish Kumar trying to retain his power amid a growing challenge from the opposition.

    In the previous 2020 assembly elections, the NDA — led by the BJP and JD(U) — had narrowly retained power with 125 seats, just above the majority mark of 122. This time, Nitish Kumar’s JD(U)-BJP alliance, backed by HAM and other NDA partners, is hoping to secure another term. On the other side, the RJD-Congress-led INDIA bloc, helmed by Tejashwi Yadav, aims to oust the long-serving CM, banking on anti-incumbency and promises of change.

    Also in the mix are the Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) of Prashant Kishor, making its debut by contesting all 243 seats, and Chirag Paswan’s LJP (Ram Vilas), which seeks to play kingmaker in case of a close contest.

    Today’s election results, which you can track using this automated live blog, will show how Bihar’s voters have judged these competing claims and alliances in the assembly seats of Kishanganj, Raxaul, Sugauli , Harsidhi and the rest of the state.

    Nov 14, 2025 7:00:34 AM IST

    Who won in Kishanganj, Raxaul, Sugauli , Harsidhi constituencies in 2020

    Pramod Kumar Sinha (BJP) won Raxaul by 36,923 votes over Rambabu Prasad Yadav (INC). Situated on the Nepal border, Raxaul remains an important frontier seat in Bihar’s political map ahead of 2025. Shashi Bhushan Singh (RJD) defeated Ramchandra Sahni (VIP) by 3,447 votes in Sugauli in 2020. With both NDA and RJD fielding strong candidates, the contest here in 2025 is expected to be another close one.
