Home / India News / Kishtwar cloudburst: Community kitchen, tents for Honzar flash flood victims
india news

Kishtwar cloudburst: Community kitchen, tents for Honzar flash flood victims

Jammu and Kashmir’s director general of police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said that though chances of finding any survivor from the Kishtwar cloudburst incident looked difficult, the search operations were still continuing.
By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
UPDATED ON JUL 31, 2021 11:33 AM IST
Community kitchen was started on Friday by the police force to help out distressed residents of Honzar village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar. (Courtesy-J&K Police)

Jammu and Kashmir Police started a community kitchen on Friday for residents of flood-hit Honzar village in Dachhan area of Kishtwar district. The police are also pitching tents to provide temporary shelter to those whose homes were washed away or damaged in the flash flood triggered by a cloudburst on Wednesday morning that took at least 7 lives and injured another 17. At least 19 residents of the village are still missing, police said.

Additional director general of Jammu and Kashmir police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh camped for two days at Honzar village to review the ongoing rescue operations, a police spokesman said.

Kishtwar’s senior superintendent of police (SSP) Shafqat Hussain too is camping at the flood hit site to supervise the ongoing rescue and relief operations out by police, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), army and Kishtwar district civil administration.

“Search for the missing persons continues as intensified rescue operations enter the fourth day on Saturday,” the police spokesperson quoted above said.

Jammu and Kashmir’s director general of police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said that though chances of finding any survivor looked difficult, the search operations were still continuing.

The search operation was interrupted by heavy rains late Thursday night and resumed around noon on Friday after slight improvement in the weather conditions.

Honzar village has no road connectivity and it takes five hours of trek to reach the village from the nearest road. There is also no mobile phone connectivity in the area.

