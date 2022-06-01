KK's body reaches Mumbai, singer's last rites to be held tomorrow

The last rites of singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, will take place at the Versova cremation ground in Mumbai tomorrow, news agency PTI reported on Wednesday. The singer's body was brought to the city a few hours ago in an Air India aircraft.

The 53-year-old singer passed away on Tuesday night shortly after his performance at a musical event in Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha. Preliminary findings of the postmortem imply that he died due to cardiac arrest, PTI reported citing a senior police officer.

“Clinical examination also found that the singer was having prolonged cardiac issues,” the officer said, adding that the final postmortem report will be available after three days.

KK was rushed to Kolkata's CMRI Hospital after he complained of being unwell following the end of his live performance at Nazrul Mancha. The hospital, however, pronounced him dead upon arrival.

Earlier in the day, the West Bengal government gave a gun salute to the renowned singer at Kolkata's Rabindra Sadan in the presence of chief minister Mamata Banerjee. An ambulance carrying KK's body was brought to Sadan at 2.30pm, and the gun salute took place at 2.43pm. KK's wife and children were surrounded by senior ministers of the state government during the ceremony. Banerjee was seen consoling KK's wife and other family members of the singer at the venue.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Police lodged a case of unnatural death pertaining to KK's sudden demise earlier today.

The environment inside Nazrul Mancha was reportedly suffocating, with the late singer complaining of excessive heat. Staff members of the arena said that the crowd was more than the venue's capacity. The people were also jumping from the boundary, and some even broke the gates.

Chandan Maity, a staff at Nazrul Mancha, told news agency ANI that the bouncers had to spray foam outside the auditorium to disperse the crowd. “Our seat capacity was 2,482 but the crowd was more than double the capacity,” Maity was quoted as saying.

