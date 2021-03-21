'Known for corruption, controversies, criminality': MoS Anurag Thakur attacks Kerala LDF govt

Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur on Sunday said that the communist government of Kerala is known for three Cs - corruption, controversies and Criminality.

Addressing a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram, Thakur said, "This communist government is known for three Cs, Corruption, Controversies, and criminality. The officials, ministers, the senior leaders of the ruling party is involved in the smuggling,"

"The killing of RSS, BJP workers and leaders. Atrocities against women, SC and ST is on the rise," he added.

Accusing the state government, Thakur alleged that the government is anti-Hindu and trying to destroy the faith and tradition of Kerala.

"The government is anti-Hindu, people were forced to have halal. By trying to destroy Kerala's faith and tradition, the government forget to promote the philosophy of Shankaracharya. We have seen LDF government's stand on Sabrimala issues, Love jihad issues, there was hardly any action taken by the state government when Hindu girls and Christian girls were missing," said Thakur.

Taking a dig at the ruling party, Thakur claimed that, the senior leaders of the party are involved in smuggling.

"The officials, ministers, the senior-most leaders of the ruling party is involved in the smuggling," said Thakur.

Comparing the UPA and NDA government, Thakur mentioned figures of tax devaluation, granting from the government of India, and finance commission grants during UPA and NDA government for Kerala.

"The tax devaluation from 2009 to 2014 during the UPA government was 29,841 crore whereas in NDA government during 2014-2019 it is 71,713 crore. The granting from the government of India during UPA time it is15,297 crore. During NDA time it is 44,856 crore. It clearly shows it is almost three times in our period," said Thakur.

"Finance commission grants during UPA government from 2009 to 2010 was 602 crores whereas, in 2020 disclosed to 18,000 crores," he added.

The minister also mentioned that the NDA government has helped Kerala during the 2018-2019 floods.

"We have also helped Kerala during the floods in 2018 and 2019. But those affected are yet to get the money," said Thakur.

Thakur claimed the major issue of brainwashing is seen during the Left government's rule.

"We have seen major issues of brain drain and brainwashing in the last five years. Brain drains as one of the figures shows that 40 per cent of the youth is unemployed and they are going overseas for the job opportunity. No one wants to establish a company in Kerala because of the policies of the LDF," said Thakur.

"The state government gets a lot of money through, remittance but even during the Covid time for those who died overseas, the LDF government shied away to give any help to those families. It is PM Modi and V Murlidharan who through the Vande Bharat brought back more than eleven lakh seventy thousand people who belong to Kerala from overseas," he added.

The election for the 140-member Kerala assembly will be held on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.