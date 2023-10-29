Kochi blasts: Oppn targets Kerala govt, CPM says state will face it with unity

Political leaders from across parties condemned the blasts at a religious function in Kochi, Kerala, on Sunday morning that left two persons dead, and at least 35 people injured, even as the opposition, particularly the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), attacked the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government on worsening law and order situation in the state. The government, however, has said that their primary focus at this stage was to complete investigations thoroughly, and that Kerala had always stood up to tragedy in a “united” manner.

Two persons were killed and at least 35 people injured in the blasts at a religious function in Kochi, Kerala, on Sunday. (AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hours after the blast, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the incident was “very unfortunate” and that the state agencies were collecting all details. “All the top officials are present in Ernakulam and the DGP (director general of police) is going there as well. We are taking it very seriously. I have spoken to the DGP, and more details will emerge after a full investigation,” he said.

Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan called the death and injuries a horrific tragedy and said that this was unacceptable in a democracy and a rule-of-law society. “The way this blast has been used to disturb the congregation is absolutely condemnable. I am sure that the law & order enforcement agencies will act in a manner so that there is no repetition of such an act,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read |‘Our eyes were closed in prayer when explosion occurred’: Kochi blasts witness

The BJP, however, attacked the state government, with Union minister of state for external affairs, V Muraleedharan alleging that Kerala was becoming a “hotbed” of incidents that could be called terrorist acts. “I was shocked to learn of the bomb blasts at a convention centre during a prayer meeting of the Christian community. It is disturbing to note that Kerala is becoming a hotbed of incidents bordering on terrorist acts. The home minister (Amit Shah) has already spoken to the Kerala chief minister. I also had a telephonic conversation with the CM,” he said.

BJP leader Anil Antony, who recently switched over from the Congress, said that the state government was “hand in glove” with fundamentalist outfits. “Yesterday, in Kerala, a terrorist leader (former Hamas chief Khaled Mashal) addressed a massive crowd virtually. The BJP strongly condemns all such activities. In the last few months, the NIA (National Investigation Agency) has carried out several investigations in Kerala. The agency has to step in once again. This (LDF) government is hand-in-glove with these organisations,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said that all religious leaders must now unite in condemning such barbarism. “Shocked and dismayed by the news of a bomb attack on a religious gathering in Kerala. I condemn it unreservedly & demand swift police action. But that’s not enough. To see my state falling prey to the mentality of killing and destruction is tragic. I urge all religious leaders to unite in condemning such barbarism & teaching their followers that violence achieves nothing but more violence,” Tharoor, the Thiruvananthapuram MP, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Kerala law and industries minister, P Rajeev, said that the chief minister has called for an all-party meeting on the issue on Monday. “Everyone must refrain from fake social media campaigns. Kerala always faces such situations with unity,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON