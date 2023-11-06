Kochi bomb blast: Death toll rises to 4 as 62-year-old succumbs to burn injuries

Kochi:The death toll in the October 29 bomb blasts in Kalamassery, Kochi, rose to four on Monday with a 62-year-old woman succumbing to burn injuries at a private hospital here.

The blasts took place at a convention centre in Kalamassery in Ernakulam district of Kerala on October 29. (PTI)

The deceased was identified as Molly Joy Mathew, a resident of Kalamassery, who had sustained over 80 % burns in the IED blasts that took place at a zonal convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses, a global Christian sect.

“With profound grief, we deeply regret to inform the tragic demise of our dear aunty Molly Joy Mathew. She was undergoing treatment post her injuries at the Kalamassery blast. Our heartfelt condolences to her family and friends,” the Jehovah’s Witnesses said in a statement.

“Molly, while undergoing treatment for the burns at the Ernakulam Medical Centre, suffered a cardiac arrest in the early hours of Monday. She passed away at 5 am today,” said TA Sreekumar, regional spokesperson of the Christian group.

Three more persons, who suffered injuries in the bomb blasts, are currently in critical condition and undergoing treatment at two private hospitals, he said.

The other deceased were identified as Leyona Poulose (55), Kumari Pushpan (53) and KP Libina (12). Libina’s mother and elder brother are among those critical. The 12-year-old was laid to rest at a cemetery of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Koratty on Nov 4.

Meanwhile, the Ernakulam District and Sessions Court on Monday will consider a petition of the special investigation team of the state police requesting custody of Dominic Martin, the sole accused in the blasts case. Martin, a 57-year-old former English tutor and Gulf returnee who had claimed responsibility for the blasts, was sent to judicial remand by the court for 30 days on Oct 31.

Martin has told the court that he did not require the services of a lawyer and that he could argue for himself. The court accepted his plea and noted the seriousness of the charges against him. It also permitted the police to conduct a test identification parade with the accused in the days after his arrest.

Around 9.30am on October 29, a bomb blast ripped through a private convention centre in Kalamassery town in Kerala during a meeting of the Jehovah’s Witnesses. Martin, who said he was a member of the religious group but had been angered by some of its teachings, claimed responsibility for the blast.

