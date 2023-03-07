Kochi HC judge seeks Chief Justice’s intervention in fire incident

Kochi high court judge justice Devan Ramachandran on Monday wrote to chief justice S Mani Kumar — four days after a fire broke out at Brahmapuram waste yard in Kochi — seeking his intervention even as toxic fumes continue to engulf the port city. Fire and rescue personnel try to put out the fire which broke out at the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant, in Kochi. (PTI)

In the letter, justice Ramachandran, drew his attention to the problems being faced by people and health issues related to the deteriorating air quality. The HC considered his letter as a writ and filed a case suo motu. The high court is expected to take up the letter on Tuesday, people aware of the development said. Though the fire that broke out on Thursday was controlled, the billowing thick smoke engulfed even areas 25 km away from the dumping yard in Brahamapuram.

Meanwhile, the state human rights body has also registered a suo motu case and the state pollution control board has slapped a fine of ₹1.8 crore on city corporation for not adhering to solid waste management rules and ignoring its earlier warnings.

Earlier, many residents and fire force personnel sought treatment in city hospitals after the air quality deteriorated. The government had asked all the hospitals to give top priority to people approaching them with breathing complaints, one of the people quoted above said. The district administration has also ordered all the schools to shut in the city and surrounding areas on Tuesday.

The issue also figured in the state assembly and opposition leader V D Satheesan sought a court-monitored probe into the incident. He said many people in the area have complained that the “mishap was man-made” and sought an inquiry into the role of mining agencies involved in removing the legacy waste.

Local self government minister M B Rajesh said police have started investigation into the incident. As per Kochi corporation’s estimate in 2021, 5.5 lakh metric tonne of legacy waste has been accumulated in a 40-acre area in Brahamapuram. Besides fire force, the government had sought the help of navy and air force to douse the fire. At least 30 fire tenders, two navy helicopters and over 120 fire force personnel among others on Monday continued to battle the blaze.