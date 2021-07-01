Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Kochi metro back on track after 53 days, to run from 8am to 8pm
india news

Kochi metro back on track after 53 days, to run from 8am to 8pm

The Kochi metro premises have been cleaned and sanitised, while all passengers will have to mandatorily undergo thermal scanning and temperature check before they are allowed to enter the metro station.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Joydeep Bose
PUBLISHED ON JUL 01, 2021 06:57 AM IST
The metro rail services in Kochi will be resuming after an interval of 53 days due to the Covid-19 necessitated lockdown restrictions imposed earlier. (File Photo)

Kochi metro rail services will resume from July 1, i.e. Thursday, with a strict adherence to coronavirus disease (Covid-19)-related protocols, the Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) informed on Wednesday. The metro rail services in Kochi will be resuming after an interval of 53 days due to the Covid-19 necessitated lockdown restrictions imposed earlier, the KMRL said in a tweet, adding that the metro rail services will run from 8am to 8pm.

"Dear Kochi people, here is the good news you have all been waiting for! Metro services will resume tomorrow with the appropriate Covid-19-related safety measures. Adhering to pandemic restrictions, the metro will run from 8am to 8 pm on an initial basis. Welcome, and safe travels!" the KMRL wrote in a tweet in Malayalam.

Kochi metro is taking all Covid-19 related sanitary measures ahead of resuming services, officials told news agency PTI. The metro premises have been cleaned and sanitised, while all passengers will have to mandatorily undergo thermal scanning and temperature check before they are allowed to enter the metro station. The KMRL is taking every other possible step to check the spread of coronavirus, officials told the news agency.

The Kochi metro rail will resume from Thursday and run from 8am to 8pm initially, reports said. The interval between each train will remain 15 minutes during non-peak hours, and 10 minutes during peak hours. Gradually, the train frequency might be tweaked depending on passenger requirements and rush hours, officials said.

Kerala has recorded as many as 2,924,165 Covid-19 cases till now, an updated PTI tally of coronavirus cases showed on Wednesday. On the other hand, 2,809,587 people have already recovered from Covid-19 in the state, while 13,235 patients have succumbed to the disease.

In related news, Bengaluru's 'Namma Metro' services will also be resuming from Thursday, and will be available from 7am to 6pm, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kochi metro kerala metro railway covid-19 coronavirus
TRENDING NEWS

Woman’s adorable dance with grandfather will surely melt your heart. Watch

Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan light up Instagram with their gorgeous photo

Rare venomous snake found in Uttarakhand, first in the state

Puppy gets a smaller puppy pal and she can’t control her excitement. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Gold Price Today
Raj Kaushal
Covaxin
LinkedIn
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP