 Kochi Metro operational with launch of Tripunithura terminal | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Kochi Metro operational with launch of Tripunithura terminal

Kochi Metro operational with launch of Tripunithura terminal

ByHT Correspondent, Kochi
Mar 07, 2024 06:58 AM IST

PM Modi inaugurates first phase of Kochi Metro, connecting Aluva to Tripunithura. 25 stations, 28.12 km network aiding travel in Ernakulam district.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday virtually inaugurated the 1.16 km stretch between SN Junction and Tripunithura terminal, making the first phase of the Kochi Metro fully operational.

HT Image
HT Image

Under the first phase, the Metro will have 25 stations from Aluva to Tripunithura spanning 28.12 kilometres.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Built at a cost of 7,377 crore, the first phase network is fully elevated and now connects the town of Aluva on the northern suburbs of Kochi to Tripunithura in the southern part of the city. The network will aid people travelling to the eastern and southern regions of Ernakulam district. The Tripunithura metro terminal is located close to the main railway station and with a bus terminal coming up adjacently, the area will become a major multimodal transport hub of the city, Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) officials said.

The pillars and walls of the terminal station have been decorated with mural art of ‘athachamayam’, a 10-day annual cultural fest in Tripunithura. The station will also house a dance museum dedicated to the traditional dance forms of the state, officials said.

Dignitaries who were present at the inauguration ceremony at the Tripunithura terminal included industries minister P Rajeeve, Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden, local MLA K Babu among others. A video message by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, lauding the efforts of the Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL), was played at the function.

The construction of the first phase of the Kochi Metro began in 2013 and the initial stretch from Aluva to Palarivattom was inaugurated by PM Modi in 2017. Since then, multiple stretches of the network have been thrown open in phases. While the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) under the leadership of ‘Metroman’ E Sreedharan led the construction of the project till 2020, it was later handed over to KMRL.The second phase of the Metro project between JLN Stadium and Infopark, the IT hub of the city, is expected to be operational by 2028.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Current Updates on India News, PM Narendra Modi Live, Farmers Protest Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On