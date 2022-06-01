Kodava leader Brijesh Kalappa resigns from Congress citing ‘lack of energy’

NEW DELHI: In yet another blow to the ‘grand old party’ of India, senior Congress leader and Supreme Court lawyer Brijesh Kalappa resigned from the primary membership of the party citing “lack of energy and enthusiasm” of late.

“At the outset, I wish to offer my heartfelt thanks to you for the several opportunities you provided to me. If I am recognised as a familiar face in all parts of this extraordinarily large nation - it is indeed thanks to your patronage. It is again thanks to your blessings that I was appointed as Legal Advisor to Government of Karnataka with the rank of Minister,” Kalappa said on Tuesday night while sharing his resignation letter to party president Sonia Gandhi.

Commenting on his exit, Congress working president in the state R Dhruvanarayana said the senior leader was given several opportunities. “I still don’t understand the reason behind his resignation. He was recently made the state general secretary and his community (Kodava samaj) has been given enough representation in the legislative assembly.”

Kalappa’s exit was followed by Kannada actor and former MLC Mukhyamantri Chandru’s resignation from the primary membership of the Congress. He was reportedly miffed for being denied a nomination to the legislative council.