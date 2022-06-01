Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Kodava leader Brijesh Kalappa resigns from Congress citing ‘lack of energy’
india news

Kodava leader Brijesh Kalappa resigns from Congress citing ‘lack of energy’

Commenting on Kalappa’s exit, Karnataka Congress working president R Dhruvanarayana said the senior leader was given several opportunities during his time with the party
Brijesh Kalappa (right) with veteran Congress leader and former Indian president Late Pranab Mukherjee. (Twitter Photo)
Updated on Jun 01, 2022 11:32 AM IST
BySnehashish Roy

NEW DELHI: In yet another blow to the ‘grand old party’ of India, senior Congress leader and Supreme Court lawyer Brijesh Kalappa resigned from the primary membership of the party citing “lack of energy and enthusiasm” of late.

“At the outset, I wish to offer my heartfelt thanks to you for the several opportunities you provided to me. If I am recognised as a familiar face in all parts of this extraordinarily large nation - it is indeed thanks to your patronage. It is again thanks to your blessings that I was appointed as Legal Advisor to Government of Karnataka with the rank of Minister,” Kalappa said on Tuesday night while sharing his resignation letter to party president Sonia Gandhi.

Commenting on his exit, Congress working president in the state R Dhruvanarayana said the senior leader was given several opportunities. “I still don’t understand the reason behind his resignation. He was recently made the state general secretary and his community (Kodava samaj) has been given enough representation in the legislative assembly.”

RELATED STORIES

Kalappa’s exit was followed by Kannada actor and former MLC Mukhyamantri Chandru’s resignation from the primary membership of the Congress. He was reportedly miffed for being denied a nomination to the legislative council.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP