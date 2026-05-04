Kolathur shock: Stalin trails in stronghold; TVK's VS Babu pulls ahead in multi-cornered contest

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam chief MK Stalin has gained ground in the high-stakes contest in Kolathur constituency, but is still trailing behind amilaga Vettri Kazhagam's VS Babu.

Stalin had based his campaign around the DMK’s governance record over the past five years.(PTI)

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According to figures from the Election Commission of India, Stalin, who has polled 44,541 votes, is trailing by around 8,455 votes in the multi-cornered contest in Kolathur. Meanwhile, his electoral rival Babu has polled more than 52,000 votes as of the time of writing of this article.

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) candidate P Santhana Krishnan has secured over 12,926 votes, according to the poll body.

In Tamil Nadu, actor-turned-politician Vijay's TVK is set to emerge as the single largest party, having leads in around 106 seats on its own. TVK is followed by the AIADMK-led alliance with 55 seats, and the DMK with 54 seats.

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{{^usCountry}} Stalin had based his campaign around the DMK’s governance record over the past five years, while looking to beat anti-incumbency. The DMK had highlighted its welfare delivery, social policy expansion, and administrative performance during its campaign trail. Howver, the rise of Joseph Vijay’s TVK introduced a new variable in the equation. TVK candidate leads against Stalin: Who is VS Babu? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Stalin had based his campaign around the DMK’s governance record over the past five years, while looking to beat anti-incumbency. The DMK had highlighted its welfare delivery, social policy expansion, and administrative performance during its campaign trail. Howver, the rise of Joseph Vijay’s TVK introduced a new variable in the equation. TVK candidate leads against Stalin: Who is VS Babu? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Babu, a veteran politician and a former DMK MLA, has drawn attention as a surprise contender against Stalin who has put up a strong showing against the Tamil Nadu chief minister. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Babu, a veteran politician and a former DMK MLA, has drawn attention as a surprise contender against Stalin who has put up a strong showing against the Tamil Nadu chief minister. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The 75-year-old politician has previously represented the Purasawalkam constituency from 2006 to 2011 as a DMK member, and brings over two decades of experience. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 75-year-old politician has previously represented the Purasawalkam constituency from 2006 to 2011 as a DMK member, and brings over two decades of experience. {{/usCountry}}

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Babu joined the TVK on February 7, 2026, and has declared assets worth ₹ 3.7 crore, according to his 2026 affidavit.

TVK's surge in Tamil Nadu, party leads in over 100 seats

Meanwhile, looking at the larger picture, Vijay's TVK has surged ahead in Election Commission trends, signalling a strong performance throughout the states.

The party, which has emerged as an alternative and introduced a new dynamic into the two-party Tamil Nadu politics, tapped into the anti-incumbency sentiment in the state, drawing the attention of younger voters.

Also Read | Vijay's family brings out whistles, can't stop cheering as TVK leads in Tamil Nadu election results. Watch

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The TVK's performance in northern districts, including Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, and Thiruvallur, shows significant inroads into Dravidian majors, PTI news agency reported. Apart from this, the party has also managed to make its presence felt in Tiruchirappalli, Thanjavur, Karur, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Pudukkottai, and Mayiladuthurai.

After the leads became clear, TVK chief Vijay's family was seen celebrating what looks like a massive victory for the party. Security has been tightened outside Vijay's residence, with senior police officers deployed. Meanwhile, TVK workers gathered outside the actor-turned-politician's residence, waving flags and distributing sweets amid celebrations.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arya Mishra ...Read More Arya Mishra is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, and a key member of the digital news team focusing on urgent breaking developments across India and the world. With a sharp editorial instinct and strong reporting skills, Arya covers high-impact crime incidents, public safety and justice issues, political developments, education policy and international affairs, consistently delivering clear, accurate and timely journalism. Her recent reporting highlights include detailed coverage of serious criminal cases, politics as well as analyses of national education reforms and international diplomatic moves. On the world news front, she has written about global trade policy changes and security developments, including tariff shifts by the United States and strategic counter-terrorism strategies being rolled out by Ministry of Home Affairs. Arya thrives in fast-paced environments – running live blogs, crafting in-depth explainers and real-time news coverage that keeps readers informed as stories evolve. Before joining Hindustan Times, she was a part of The Indian Express online team. Outside the newsroom, she is an avid reader, with a love for thriller and suspense fiction, and enjoys music as a way to unwind. With more than three years of experience in dynamic newsrooms, Arya brings curiosity, clarity and commitment to every story she covers. Read Less

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