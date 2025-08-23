Kolhapur: 10 injured as violent clash erupts between two groups, several vehicles vandalised

At least ten people were injured and several vehicles torched after a dispute escalated into a violent clash between two groups in Maharashtra's Kolhapur on Saturday. The situation was brought under control and additional security of more than 200 personnel were deployed in Siddharthnagar. (Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

A minor argument which broke out between the groups at a football club’s anniversary in Kolhapur’s Siddharthnagar area, later spiralled into a violent clash.

The groups indulged in arson and stone-pelting, resulting in 10 people sustaining injuries. An FIR has also been registered against more than 100 persons in connection to the incident. However, no arrests have been made so far.

The situation was brought under control and additional security of more than 200 personnel were deployed in Siddharthnagar following the incident, a senior police officer said.

“Due to a misunderstanding between two communities near CPR Hospital, a tense situation had arisen. The police reached the spot and took action,” Kolhapur Superintendent of Police Yogesh Kumar Gupta said, according to ANI.

The groups clashed during a programme organised to mark 31 years of the Rajebagswar Football Club.

Local residents irked by arrangements for the event

The local residents were irked by the arrangements for the event, including the sound systems, banners and posters which had been put up, and cited inconvenience, India Today reported.

People residing in the locality, which included members of some groups, raised objections to the arrangements, which led to a heated argument, later turning into a violent clash.

The groups resorted to heavy stone-pelting around 10 pm, and at least two vehicles were torched, with around eight to nine vehicles, including auto-rickshaws and parked cars, being vandalised.

The stone-pelting led to parts of the roadside parking area being completely damaged, with eyewitnesses saying that the stones had shattered windows of vehicles, according to the report.

Meanwhile, Kolhapur SP Gupta urged residents to not pay attention to rumours, adding that the situation was under control and the incident had taken place suddenly. “…The leaders of the two groups have also requested that no such message should be spread. I request all of them not to get affected by the rumours,” the SP said.