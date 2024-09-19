Kolkata doctor rape case: Why round 2 talks between junior doctors, Bengal government remained inconclusive

The fresh round of talks between the protesting junior doctors and the West Bengal government to end cease-work protests remained inconclusive on Wednesday, news agency PTI reported. The junior doctor delegation alleged that the chief secretary agreed to most of their demands but refused to hand over a signed copy of minutes from the meeting or give any concrete assurances on its implementation. Kolkata: A delegation of junior doctors leave for Nabanna (State Secretariat) by bus to meet West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Pant for a discussion on certain 'key unresolved issues' like security in hospitals, from their 'dharna' site outside Swasthya Bhawan in Kolkata, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI09_18_2024_000315A)(PTI)

The doctors said they will send an email with a list of their demands on Thursday, based on which the government is expected to issue some directives. “We will continue our agitation and take a call on it if and when those directives are issued,” Dr Aniket Mahato told news agency PTI.

Why were the issues raised?

The state government refused to agree on their core demand to initiate departmental inquiry against health secretary NS Nigam to fix accountability over the alleged rape and murder of a 31-year-old postgraduate doctor inside RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

An un-signed copy of minutes released by the state government said the delegation demanded formation of an inquiry committee against Nigam for alleged misconduct over the past 4 to 5 years, that includes allegations of fostering a health ‘syndicate’.

In addition to action against Nigam, the doctors also demanded broader representation from medical colleges on the state task force formed to implement measures on doctor's safety and security. They also wanted to know the details on formulation and functions of the promised task force. The government proposed to have only 4 to 5 representatives from the junior doctors.

The doctors also raised issues of safety inside public hospitals and an end to “threat culture” on medical college campuses. "Both parties agreed to implement a central directive for deploying female police officers for night patrols, installing panic buttons by department, and establishing helplines for prompt intervention," the minutes read.

The 30-member delegation also demanded broader representation of students on unions, hostels and decision-making bodies in hospitals, in addition to forming college-level task forces and holding of college council and resident doctors' association elections.

The protesting junior doctors claimed these demands are "inextricably linked" in ensuring that another gruesome crime against doctors never takes place again.

Cease-work sit-in protests continue

The junior doctors expressed “unhappiness” over the outcome of talks and said their sit-in protests outside health department headquarters Swasthya Bhavan would continue.

“Today when we went in, we were very hopeful...for 41 days we have been on streets demanding for basic human rights, justice, and a threat culture to end. We not only demanded our own healthcare facility to improve but also for patient care to improve. When we asked for the meeting, we were told that we needed to email them whatever our needs are and based on that, they would verify that email and will circle back to us with certain central directors. We right now feel very hopeless. We were very hopeful when we walked in...we want the protest to end...we are forced to continue this protest...protest will continue until all our demands are met,” Dr Shaintini told ANI.

(With inputs from agencies)