Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections 2021: TMC wins 54 seats, leading in 78; Mamata jubilant

The ruling Trinamool Congress has been declared winner in 54 of the 144 seats in contention for the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections. According to latest official trends, the Mamata Banerjee-led party is ahead in another 78 wards.

The Trinamool Congress supremo said it is a landmark victory and has sent a clear message that people have accepted our work. “The BJP, Left and Congress are nowhere,” she said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been declared winner in two seats so far and is leading in a few other seats. The Congress and CPI(M) are ahead in two seats each, while independent candidates are leading in three wards.

BJP's winning candidate in ward number 23 said this is a victory for the people of the locality. “There is nothing to say about the neutrality of elections, everyone is aware of the incidents that took place in various wards during the election. The BJP would have got more seats if the election was conducted fairly,” said Vijay Ojha

In ward no 22 and , BJP's sitting councillor Mina Devi Purohit has been declared winner.

The KMC is divided into 144 administrative wards which are grouped into 16 boroughs.

Sporadic incidents of violence, including hurling of bombs at two booths, marred the KMC elections on Sunday even as over 63 per cent of the nearly 40.5 lakh voters exercised their franchise.

