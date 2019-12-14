Kolkata police arrest daughter-in-law, grandchild of beheaded woman

india

Updated: Dec 14, 2019 01:20 IST

Solving the murder of 60-year-old Urmila Jhund, whose beheaded and slashed body was found inside her rented apartment in the Garcha area of south Kolkata on Thursday, the city police on Friday arrested the victim’s daughter-in-law Dimple Jhund (35) and her 18-year-old daughter Kanika Jhund.

Police also arrested from Nabha in Punjab a 22-year-old youth, Saurav Puri, who is the lover of Dimple Jhund and is suspected to have beheaded the old woman, said Murli Dhar Sharma, joint commissioner of police (crime).

The murder was the fallout of a dispute over a share of the property, investigating officers suspect.

Dimple Jhund’s husband and the victim’s elder son, Mandip Kumar, died a few years ago. Dimple Jhund and her daughter used to live in his Hazra Road apartment, located not far from the scene of the crime. Both will be produced in court on Saturday. Kolkata has not witnessed a crime like this in recent years.

Urmila Jhund was found beheaded and stabbed multiple times on Thursday morning.

The victim, originally from Punjab, used to live with her two younger sons and their families. But they were all out of town to attend a marriage, police said.

Police said the killers did not touch the gold jewellery the victim was wearing or the cash but ransacked the wardrobes in the two rooms.

The killers not only severed the woman’s head but also slashed open her abdomen.