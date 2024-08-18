Kolkata rape-murder: TMC vs TMC on demand for interrogation of top cop

Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh on Sunday objected to his colleague Sukhendu Sekhar Ray's demand regarding the interrogation of Kolkata police commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal in connection with the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College. Trinamool Congress leaders Kunal Ghosh (left) and Sukhendu Sekhar Ray.(X/ANI)

The argument began after Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, a veteran TMC leader and Rajya Sabha MP, raised questions about the Kolkata Police's investigation into the case. Follow LIVE updates here.

Ray said that a custodial interrogation of the ex-principal of the medical college and Goyal is necessary to know who “floated the theory of suicide” initially in the case.

He was referring to the remarks by the victim's parents in which they had said that they were initially told that their daughter died by suicide. Goyal has categorically dismissed the allegations.

“CBI must act fairly. Custodial interrogation of Ex Principal and Police Commissioner is a must to know who and why floated suicide story,” he wrote on X.

“Why wall of hall demolished, who patronised Roy to be so powerful, Why sniffer dog used after 3 days.100s of such questions. Make them speak.”

In response, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh defended the Kolkata police commissioner, saying he tried his best to crack the case. He also termed the request of his party colleague as ‘unfortunate’.

“I also demand justice in RGKar case. But strongly oppose this demand regarding CP. After getting the information, he tried his best. Personally, CP was doing his job, and an investigation was in a positive focus. This kind of post is unfortunate, that too from my senior leader.”

In a video message posted late, Ghosh said that Roy's demand were illogical and he shouldn't have posted it.

“We oppose this demand because CP Vineet Goyal did his best within 12 hours and the accused has been arrested and more interrogation was underway. The CM had asked for more 3-4 days and there were chances of a breakthrough. But now the case is with the CBI and the CM has no objection in it,” he said. “The emotion and the protest of Sukhendu Sekhar Roy are logical but such an illogical demand that he wants the police commissioner arrested, we condemn this demand. He should not have tweeted this...”

Doctor's rape and murder



The trainee doctor was raped and murdered inside a seminar hall of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

The crime took place on the third-floor seminar hall of the chest department late at night and police later said multiple lacerations and wounds were found on her body.

While Sanjoy Roy, the main accused, has been arrested, investigating agencies have yet to rule out the involvement of others in the crime. The crime has sparked widespread outrage and led to protests within and beyond the medical community.