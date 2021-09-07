Kolkata teacher, son found murdered in flat; six detained: Police

A 45-year-old school teacher and her 13-year-old son were found dead with their throats slit, in their flat at Parnasree in southwest Kolkata on Monday night, police said.

The woman’s husband and his son’s tutor are among those being interrogated in the case, they added. According to news agency PTI, at least six persons have been detained in connection with the case.

The bodies were discovered by the woman’s husband, Tapan, when he returned home from work, police said, adding that the role of more than one person was suspected behind the crime.

“The two bodies were found with their throats slits in adjacent rooms. The bodies have been sent for post mortem and an investigation is underway. A few people have also been questioned,” an officer from the detective department of Kolkata Police said on condition of anonymity.

Tapan, who works in a private bank, told police the matter came to light when he came home and found all the lights switched off. He said he had also called Susmita before reaching home but did not get a response.

“I called my wife before reaching home but her mobile phone was switched off. After returning from the office, I could see from the road that the lights were switched off in our flat. I knocked but no one responded. I eventually broke open the door and found them in a pool of blood,” Tapan told reporters.

Police said Tomojit’s tutor had visited the flat at around 5 pm but returned when no one responded to his knocks.

Tomojit, a student of Class 8, was found in his uniform, leading police to believe that he was attending classes online at the time of the incident.

Neighbours told police that they did not hear any screams or see anything suspicious near the flat.

While the woman’s mobile phone was missing from the flat, blood stains were found in the washroom.

“We are probing all angles. Sniffer dogs have been deployed. An investigation is going on,” a senior officer involved with the probe said, preferring anonymity.