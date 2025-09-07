20-year-old gang-raped by 2 acquaintances during birthday celebration in Kolkata: Report

A 20-year-old woman from Kolkata’s Haridevpur area was allegedly raped by two of her acquaintances on Friday, September 5, on pretext of celebrating her birthday, police said. An FIR has been filed and the police have started the investigation.(Representational Photo/ANI)

The woman has filed a complaint against the two accused at Haridevpur police station. She has alleged that she was taken by them to a place in the city’s Regent Park area where they all had a meal and when she decided to leave, the two accused locked the door and gang-raped her, India Today reported citing police sources.

However, the woman managed to escape the next morning and shared her ordeal with her family.

Both the accused, identified as Chandan Mallick and Dwip (Deep) Biswas, are currently on the run and the police have started the investigation.

"The FIR-named accused Chandan Mallick brought the complainant to the house of another accused, Dwip Biswas near Malancha, where both allegedly raped and assaulted her. An investigation in the case is ongoing," the police said in a statement.

The woman came in contact with Chandan Mallick months ago, who introduced himself as the head of a South Kolkata puja committee. She later got in touch with the other accused, Dwip, through Chandan, both of whom promised to get her involved in the puja committee, the India Today report added. All three of them then started talking often.

Cases of sexual assault or rape are not uncommonly reported in Kolkata. In June this year, a 24-year-law student was allegedly gang raped at Kolkata’s South Calcutta Law College (SCLC), leading to a huge uproar not just among the students, but also political circles.

The three accused — Monojit Mishra, along with two students of the college, Promit Mukherjee and Zaib Ahmed — were arrested by the Kolkata police. A fourth accused, the security guard of the college, identified as Pinaki Banerjee, was also taken into police custody.