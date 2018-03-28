Kota: NEET aspirant commits suicide after sister scolds him for not focussing on studies

A 19-year-old youth, preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) at a coaching institute in Rajasthan’s Kota, committed suicide, police said on Wednesday.

The body of Nikhil Dhillon, a resident of Rewari in Haryana, was found floating in the Chambal river. He had living in Kota for the last two years

This is the seventh suicide by a coaching student in Kota this year.

Nikhil’s elder sister Komal, who is also enrolled at a coaching institute in Kota and is preparing for a medical entrance exam, lodged a missing persons complaint on Tuesday at Jawahar Nagar police station.

Komal told the police that she had scolded Nikhil on Tuesday morning for not focusing on studies. He left his hostel room soon after and didn’t return.

Prima facie, Nikhil died of injuries he suffered after hitting boulders in the river, said sub-inspector Satyanarayan of Nayapura police station.

“We have recovered a suicide note from the bridge from where he may have jumped into the river. In the suicide note, the student had written: ‘I am sorry, Mummy, Papa’,” the police officer said.

The body was handed over to Komal after autopsy.

Kota, considered the coaching capital of India, has witnessed more than 60 suicides in the past five years. Seven students had committed suicide in Kota in 2017, while 16 had ended their lives in 2016. Around 1.50 lakh students enrol every year in the 40-odd coaching institutes in the district to prepare for professional engineering and medical entrance examinations.