Kota , Rajasthan's Kota Rural Police disposed of nearly 100 per cent of the complaints it recorded electronically in 2025, logging the highest disposal efficiency among the police units in the state. Kota Rural Police tops Rajasthan with nearly 100 per cent complaint disposal in 2025

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Kota Superintendent of Police Sujit Shankar said their police force achieved the complaint disposal efficiency of 99.83 per cent and their jurisdiction witnessed a 15.81 per cent reduction in total cognisable offences compared to 2024.

Giving details of the decline in serious crimes, he said murder cases fell by over 23 per cent, while incidents of attempted murder declined by 8.57 per cent.

Kidnapping and abduction cases dropped sharply by 34.53 per cent, robbery by 54.55, burglary by 25.76 and theft by nearly 23, Shankar highlighted.

Crimes against women also reduced, with overall women-related offences falling by 6 per cent, he added.

Under operation 'Sudama', 150 missing people were traced and reunited with families, the SP told reporters.

In action against drug trafficking, the police registered 133 cases under the NDPS Act, arresting 195 accused and seizing large quantities of illegal narcotics worth over ₹6 crore. Vehicles used in smuggling were also confiscated, he said.

Further, illegal properties and structures linked to drug trafficking were demolished as part of asset-based enforcement.

The police also intensified action against the illegal liquor trade, registering over 540 excise cases, arresting 547 people, and seizing more than 43,000 litres of illicit liquor during the year.

Under area domination and habitual offender drives, over 2,000 anti-social elements were arrested. Several actions were taken under preventive laws to curb repeat offenders and organised crime.

Road safety initiatives led to a reduction in road accidents with extensive corrective measures, and a 13 per cent decline was recorded in registration of road accidents this year, he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.