Kotkapura firing: Ex-Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal summoned by SIT

A special investigation team (SIT), probing the Kotkapura firing case, has summoned former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal. The three-member SIT of Punjab Police is headed by additional director general of police (vigilance bureau) LK Yadav. Ludhiana police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal and Faridkot range DIG Surjit Singh are the other two members.

During the previous government led by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), torn pages of Sikh religious text Guru Granth Sahib were found at Bargari in Faridkot. Later, in an incident of police firing at anti-sacrilege protesters, two people were killed at Behbal Kalan and many injured at Kotkapura.

The Punjab and Haryana high court had on April 9 quashed all reports filed by the previous SIT headed by the inspector general of police (now retired) Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh in the case.

The state governemnt then constituted a new three-member SIT, which was directed to complete the probe in six months.

The new SIT started its investigation on May 13 and summoned people, which gave statements to previous investigation team, to appear before it.

The SAD has, meanwhile, said that the one-man commission set to probe the 2015 desecration incidents nor the earlier constituted SIT indicted former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and his deputy Sukhbir Badal in the case.

But the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have been targeting the party, demanding action against its leaders in the case.

Last month, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu shared on his Twitter handle video clips of purported police action on people protesting the desecration of a religious text in Punjab's Faridkot in 2015 and purported contents of the report of Justice Ranjit Singh Commission that had probed incidents of the desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib.

The tweet was in response to SAD chief Sukhbir Badal's statement in which he had dared the Congress leaders to share the proof.