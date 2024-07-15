KP Sharma Oli sworn in as Nepal Prime Minister for 4th time. What PM Modi, Kharge said

Nepal's Communist leader KP Sharma Oli was sworn in as the Prime Minister for the fourth time on Monday. KP Oli will lead a coalition government with the support of the Nepali Congress party, headed by its president Sher Bahadur Deuba. Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. (File Image)(AFP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes to Nepal's new PM on social media platform X. “Congratulations @kpsharmaoli on your appointment as the Prime Minister of Nepal. Look forward to working closely to further strengthen the deep bonds of friendship between our two countries and to further expand our mutually beneficial cooperation for the progress and prosperity of our peoples,” Modi posted.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also congratulated KP Oli on behalf of the party on becoming the Nepal prime minister for the fourth time. “As close neighbors, India and Nepal share unique ties of friendship and partnership characterised by deep-rooted people-to-people contacts of kinship and culture. Every Indian looks forward to further strengthening the bonds of mutual cooperation for a brighter future,” Kharge posted on X.

How did KP Sharma Oli become the PM?

KP Oli, the chairman of Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist) (CPI-UML), was appointed as the prime minister after former PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ lost a trust vote in the House of Representatives on Friday.

During the vote on Friday, KP Oli submitted the letter of support with signatures from 165 members to form a government in the 275 member House of Representatives. Among 165 members, 77 are from his party, (CPI-UML) and 88 are from the Nepali Congress party (NC).

Oli, the the chairman of (CPI-UML), becomes the PM after signing a seven-point agreement to replace ‘Prachanda’ as the country's leader. As per the deal, the remaining term in Parliment will be shared by the two leaders.

Prachanda had become the PM in March 2024, when he broke the alliance with Nepali Congress party and joined hands with CPI-UML's KP Sharma Oli after a vote of confidence.

Seen by India as pro-China, the new PM faces a daunting challenge to bring political stability to the Himalayan nation, often known for shifting loyalties between parties since the country abolished monarchy in the year 2008.

(With inputs from agencies)