The counting of votes is underway. Jan Suraaj Party's Krishna Chandra (KC) Sinha is trailing behind Bharatiya Janata Party's Sanjay Kumar. KC Sinha has 1094 ( -8957) votes, while Sanjay Kumar is leading with 10051 (+ 4958) votes, as per the ECI website. Krishna Chandra Sinha trailing behind BJP's Sanjay Kumar in Kumhrar constituency (Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)

Indradeep Chandravanshi of the Congress party is also trailing behind.

All about KC Sinha

KC Sinha was born in 1954 in Beur village in the Kaimur district of Bihar. He topped the state board examinations in his district and moved to Patna for higher education. After missing the prestigious UPSC Civil Service examination, he chose to stay in Bihar and teach.

Sinha has served as the vice-chancellor (ad hoc) of Patna University. He also went on to become the vice chancellor of Nalanda Open University and held additional charge of four other universities between 2021 and 2024.

Kumhrar set to witness tough contest

The Kumhrar seat, in the southeastern part of Patna city, went to polls in the first phase on November 6. It is part of the Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency. While Sinha has been focusing on civic issues, the seat has been a BJP stronghold for nearly four decades. Former deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi won the election from here three times. After him, Arun Kumar Sinha was elected as the MLA five consecutive times.

In the 2020 assembly election, Sinha defeated the RJD's Dharamendra Kumar by a margin of over 26,000 votes. Pappu Yadav also contested the election on a Jan Adhikar Party ticket and came in third with 4,333 votes. However, in the 2025 election, the seat is set to witness a triangular contest between the BJP, the Mahagathbandhan and Jan Suraaj.

In terms of caste dynamics, Yadav, Rajput, Kayastha, Koeri, Kurmi, Bhumihar, Muslim, and Brahmin voters are prominent in Kumhrar. Two key issues in the constituency are the recurring problem of waterlogging during the monsoon and the need for better traffic management to ease congestion.

Who are the candidates?

While KC Sinha is a new entrant from Prashant Kishor's party, the BJP has nominated Sanjay Gupta and Congress Indradeep Chandravanshi.

BJP's Sanjay Gupta is a Viahsya businessman, who is considered to have strong roots in the city's trading community. The saffron party has dropped five-time MLA Arun Kumar Sinha from the seat to axe any anti-incumbency factor. However, the move has sparked resentment among a section of Kayastha voters.

Meanwhile, the Congress has named Chandravanshi, a Kushwaha OBC leader, from the seat. Chandravanshi is the sitting councillor from Ward 48 of the Bihar capital.