Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute : Allahabad HC to hear plea for survey of mosque on Dec 18

The Allahabad high court on Thursday said it will hear the application seeking appointment of a court-monitored advocate commissioner to survey the Shahi Eidgah premises, adjoining the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura first and then it will decide maintainability issue later.

A view of Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple and Shahi Idgah mosque, in Mathura.(PTI file)

The high court will hear the application on appointment of advocate commission on December 18.

Vishnu Shankar Jain, the lawyer appearing for Hindu side, said,“Our application no. 130 ‘Ga’ was allowed on Thursday and on December 18, court will hear the parties concerned and will decide the modalities of commission like how many advocates will be appointed commissioner and time frame of the survey will be decided on next date."On November 16, the high court had reserved its order on the application moved by the Hindu side seeking the appointment of acourt-monitored advocate commissioner.In all the 18 original suits pending in the high court, the plaintiff has mainly sought a declaration that the land under dispute -- the area where the Shahi Eidgah Mosque is situated -- vested in the deity Lord Shri Krishna Virajman.

It has also sought a direction to the defendant to remove the mosque.

In the suits, it has also been claimed that Shahi Eidgah Mosque was built under the orders of Emperor Aurangzeb.

The Allahabad High Court on May 26 had transferred to itself all the suits pending before the Mathura Court praying for various reliefs pertaining to the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah Mosque dispute.(With inputs from Jitendra Sarin)

