Krishna still in spate, Godavari shows signs of improvement

Even as the flood situation in Godavari showed signs of improvement with receding water level, the Krishna river continues to be in spate with all the major reservoirs in the basin filled to the brim and authorities releasing the water in the downstream.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

All the 10 gates of Srisailam dam and 27 gates of Nagarjunsagar dam were lifted for the second consecutive day, letting out over three lakh cusecs of water into the downstream of Krishna river.

At Prakasam barrage in Vijayawada, the authorities sounded first danger signal to the people residing on the banks of Krishna river and in low-lying areas.

AP state disaster management authority managing director Dr B R Ambedkar said all the 70 gates of the barrage had been lifted to let out 3.97 lakh cusecs of water to the downstream.

“While 13,000 cusecs of water is being released into the irrigation canals, rest of the water is being let out into the sea. We have alerted the people on the river banks to move to safer places, as there is a possibility of their areas getting inundated,” Ambedkar said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vijayawada police commissioner Kanti Rana Tata inspected the river bank areas in the city and also the colonies in the city adjacent to the river to alert the residents. He asked them to take all precautions in the wake of reports that there could be huge inflows into the river in the next few hours.

Meanwhile, water level in Godavari river at Bhadrachalam in Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem district is slowly receding. It reached 52.20 feet level with a discharge of 13.80 lakh cusecs by 5 pm on Friday, an official bulletin from the district authorities said.

The second warning signal is still in force. Several areas like Cherla, Bhadrachalam, Burgampad and Kothagudem remained affected due to flood water flowing on the main roads. Vehicular movement in many villages in Wazedu and Venkatapuram in erstwhile Warangal district, Aswapuram, Cherla, Burgampad and Dummugudem mandals in Kothagudem district has been affected as the main road was inundated with the floodwaters at several places. The state-run RTC (road transportation corporation) is yet to resume its bus services to these areas.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON