K’taka: Car gets stuck on suspension bridge, video goes viral

Published on Nov 02, 2022 12:29 AM IST

A video of a car stuck on a narrow suspension bridge in Karnataka is being widely circulated on social media platforms

The video has emerged days after a bridge in Gujarat’s Morbi collapsed on Sunday killing at least 134 people. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru

A video of a car stuck on a narrow suspension bridge in Karnataka is being widely circulated on social media platforms. The video has emerged days after a bridge in Gujarat’s Morbi collapsed on Sunday killing at least 134 people.

The video, which HT has seen, shows tourists driving a car with Maharashtra numberplate in Yellapura town of Uttara Kannada district. As the driver struggles to cross the narrow bridge meant for pedestrians, the locals can be seen helping the tourists by pushing the vehicle towards the end of the bridge.

Meanwhile, the police said they are looking into the matter and trying to ascertain the identity of the driver.

“It seems to be an old video. It is being circulated after the bridge collapse in Gujarat. We don’t know who the commuters are. We are still verifying the incident,” Uttara Kannada superintendent of police Suman D Pennekar said.

