K’taka doc’s murder planned by partner who was having an affair: Police

A 27-year-old woman who was arrested last month in connection with the murder of her live-in partner, a Bengaluru-based doctor, had preplanned it, police said on Monday.

On September 19, Bengaluru police arrested the 27-year-old architect and three of her friends in connection with the murder of Dr Vikas Rajan.

The accused has been misleading the police in their investigation, a senior police officer told HT, citing new revelations in the case. “Earlier she claimed she was not involved in the murder, but our investigation has revealed that she was having an affair with one of the accused in the case and the murder was preplanned,” said the officer, who is part of the team investigating the case, requesting anonymity.

The duo met through social media two years ago and soon started living together. They even planned to get married and their families were aware of it, the officer said.

“During the investigation, we found that the woman was having an affair with one Susheel, who is also an accused in the case, despite having agreed to marry the doctor,” said the officer. “The doctor found out about her affair, which led to a confrontation.”

When she continued her affair even after her live-in partner objecting to it, she planned with other accused to murder him, the officer said.

“The murder was well planned. Initially, it was suspected it was an assault that went wrong. Then her role in the plan came to light,” said the officer. “It was only during her interrogation that it was revealed that she was having an affair, and we found out that the murder was preplanned.”

Initially, the woman had alleged that she murdered the doctor after he uploaded her nude photographs and videos on social media by making a fake account.

Dr Rajan, who completed his MBBS in Ukraine, had moved to Bengaluru two years ago after working at a hospital in Chennai, police had said.

On September 11, Rajan was hospitalised with serious injuries and subsequently slipped into a coma and died three days later, the officer said.

Following a complaint from his brother, Vijay Rajan, police registered a case of unnatural death as the deceased’s body had injury marks. The police began their probe by interrogating those who admitted him to the hospital, which included the architect, the officer added.

The woman had claimed that she found that Rajan had created a fake ID and uploaded her nude photos on social media. “When she confronted Rajan, he said he had created a fake ID and posted the pictures just for fun. She was furious and decided to teach him a lesson,” police had said, quoting from her initial statement.

The woman reportedly approached her friends and they planned a get-together at one of their places. On September 10, the accused and her friends assaulted the doctor with a mop and water bottle, police had said, adding that the accused rushed him to a hospital after he fell unconscious.

“The woman also called Rajan’s elder brother and told him she had walked out of the house to attend a phone call when a fight broke out between her partner and her friends,” the officer quoted above said.

“She initially tried to blame her friends and said she was not part of the attack. However, following repeated interrogation and cross-examining, we learnt that she was involved in the crime,” added the officer.

