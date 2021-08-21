K’taka govt to initiate programme to upgrade SC/ST schools: Bommai

Bengaluru Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said that the state government will initiate a special programme to qualitatively upgrade Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and minority residential schools in the state.

“It is the thinking of our government that in the days to come SC, ST, OBC and minority residential schools, we have invested a lot in their buildings and infrastructure and there is a need to qualitatively upgrade them,” Bommai said.

The chief minister was speaking at the 106th birth anniversary of former Karnataka chief minister D Devaraj Urs, who was popular for his policies on backward classes and land reforms.

Bommai said that there was a need to give “international standards of education” in these schools to make the children more competitive and create job opportunities.

He said that such qualitative upgrades would help these children boost their confidence and get better prepared for competitive exams like NEET or CET.

The statements come at a time when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Karnataka has been accused of neglecting interests of marginalised communities and continuing to prioritise the needs and demands of dominant castes like Lingayats, Vokkaligas and others who have a profound impact on the state’s politics and social life.

The state government is also looking at increasing competitiveness of the state board schools to be on par with CBSE and other modes of teaching as Covid-19 exposed the faultlines in the archaic education system that prevails in the southern state.

The education department is working to overhaul its system to make the state board children more competitive and have periodical reviews after the pandemic-induced lockdowns have led to the loss of almost two whole academic years.

Bommai said that the government will start three new residential schools for children of nomadic tribes to safeguard their unique culture, with an outlay of ₹6 crore each .

After taking over as chief minister on July 28, Bommai’s first decision was to approve the creation of a separate Scheduled Tribe secretariat and B Sriramulu was handed over this portfolio.

Bommai said that the government would emphasise on the three “e” strategies of education, employment and empowerment.

“Every year, we give away scholarships to students worth ₹625 crore....also residential schools for backward class students are also being run,” Bommai said on Friday.