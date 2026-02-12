State home minister, G Parameshwara called on Canadian authorities to take firm legal action after a 37-year-old technology professional from Karnataka was shot dead in Toronto in what police believe was a targeted attack. K’taka home minister urges action after techie killed in Toronto

The victim, identified by Toronto Police as Chandan Kumar Raja Nandakumar of Brampton, was shot on Saturday afternoon in the parking lot of the Woodbine Shopping Centre near Rexdale Boulevard and Highway 27.

Officers responding to a 3.31pm call found him with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

The suspects fled in a vehicle, and the circumstances behind the shooting remain unclear, though investigators believe it was a targeted incident.

Kumar, originally from Thyamagondlu village in Nelamangala taluk on the outskirts of Bengaluru, had been living in Canada for the past seven years. An information technology professional, he worked for LTIMindtree and held a senior project role, according to state officials.

“There is no proper information available as to why the techie was targeted,” Parameshwara told reporters, adding that he had learned an investigation had begun in Canada. “He was a talented person who went there and worked as a project director. Strict action should be taken in accordance with the existing laws in Canada.”

The minister visited Kumar’s home village and met his parents, Nandakumar, a retired teacher, and Shailaja. Kumar was their only child.

The parents appealed to both the Central government and Karnataka authorities for assistance in bringing his body back to India.

Parameshwara said the matter had been taken up with Indian authorities and that the Karnataka government had contacted the Indian High Commission in Canada.

“Our High Commissioner to Canada is in discussions to repatriate the body. The body may be brought back within the next three to four days,” the minister said.

Expressing condolences, the minister said he was deeply pained by the killing and assured the deceased’s family of support. He also urged a thorough probe.

“I urge the Canadian government, through the ministry of external affairs, to conduct a thorough investigation into the Chandan Kumar murder case and ensure justice is served,” he said, adding that the state government remained committed to the safety of Kannadigas abroad.