K'taka intensifies curbs amid rise in Covid-19 cases, omicron variant scare

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday held a meeting with experts of the health and disaster department in view of the emergence of the omicron variant of the coronavirus and rising Covid-19 cases in the state, including some clusters in a few colleges.

As part of the latest measures, it was decided that strict monitoring would be in place in districts bordering Kerala and Maharashtra, besides tight recce on national highways and negative RT-PCR report for anybody coming from these two states.

Inspection would be intensified at the international airport. Also, permission would be required to enter the city for those who test negative for the virus.

Besides, students staying in hostels will be tested again on the seventh day after a negative report. Recently, a number of students testing positive for Covid-19 in some of the schools of the state.

It was further decided hotels, restaurants, cinema halls, swimming pools, public libraries and zoo workers would have to receive both their doses against the virus. Tests against the virus would be increased for students of medical colleges and nursing colleges.

Those working in government offices and malls must also receive both doses of vaccine. Arrangements will be made for vaccination in government offices and malls.

Earlier, Bommai had said, "I have called a meeting of experts of health and disaster departments today in view of a surge in Covid-19 cases in Kerala and clusters in a few colleges in Dharwad and Bengaluru."

Karnataka reported 402 new cases and six deaths on Saturday. According to the state's health department, the state has 6,611 active cases of infection. Karnataka has recorded 29,94,963 infections since the onset of the pandemic last year.

