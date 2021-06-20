K’taka, Maha unite to supply water in drought-hit regions

Karnataka and Maharashtra on Saturday decided to work closely for coordination and communication regarding flood management and water supply in the drought-hit regions of both states.

The decision was announced after Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa and state home minister Basavaraj Bommai held a meeting with Maharashtra water resource minister Jayant Patil in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Following the meeting, CM Yediyurappa said both the states have agreed to share real-time data on rainfall. He also added that water would be released from reservoirs both in Krishna and Bhima basin to manage the floods.

“We discussed various issues regarding flood management in Krishna and Bheema river basins. The decision was taken to have better coordination and communication between two states at ministerial level, secretaries level and the field level,” said Yediyurappa.

It was resolved that a technical team will work towards getting four TMC water from Maharashtra, and in return, release water to the drought-hit areas of the western state, the chief minister said.

The two states also agreed to complete the Dudhganga dam project, at the earliest, and Maharashtra will also fund it.

“Maharashtra will also supply enough funds for completion of Dudhganga dam,” Patil said in the press conference.

Pointing to the shortage of water during April and May in the Krishna basin region, Bommai said, since 2013, Maharashtra has been charging money for the release of water to the state.

However, it has been agreed upon that Karnataka will not pay but will supply water to the drought-hit Jath taluk of Maharashtra during the rainy season. For the past three years, the state has witnessed flood in Krishna and Bhima rivers following the downpour in its catchment areas in Maharashtra.

He added that if a timely warning comes from Maharashtra, Karnataka gets 48 hours to monitor the water inflow and outflow.

Discharge of water from seven major dams in Sangli and Satara districts of Maharashtra -- Koyna, Warna, Dhoom, Urmodi, Kanher, Tarali and Dhom Balkwadi -- has always been a major concern for Karnataka as the Krishna river flows with a very low slope and with its drainage capacity being low, water management becomes even more crucial to prevent floods in Karnataka.

Flood management becomes vital as the Krishna flowing from Maharashtra confluences with various tributaries -- Ghataprabha, Malaprabha, Bhima, Tungabhadra and Musi rivers -- in Karnataka.

Yediyurappa also held a video conference regarding the precautions to be taken during floods with Deputy Commissioners of 20 flood-prone districts. During the meeting, for the first time in the state, State Flood Management Action Plan 2021 has been prepared.

“1,710 villages have been identified as flood-prone. Gram Panchayath level disaster management action plan has been developed, and training is imparted regarding its implementation. Taskforce, operational teams and WhatsApp groups have been created to manage flood situation. Role and responsibilities of various departments at different levels have been identified,” read a communication from the CM’s office.

The government also announced that a flood forecast cell has been established at the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre. Material required for rescue operations has been mobilized and provided, it added.

“Four NDRF teams are deployed for rescue operations to Raichur, Kodagu, Belagavi and Dakshina Kannada districts. SDRF teams consisting of more than 200 personnel are strengthened with the necessary equipment for the rescue operations. Around ₹1,000 crore fund is available with the Deputy Commissioners for disaster management,” the communication added.

(With Inputs from PTI)