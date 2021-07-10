K’taka to intensify measures amid Zika concerns

The Karnataka government on Friday said that it would intensify efforts to monitor vector control measures in the state over rising concerns of the Zika virus in neighbouring Kerala.

“Given reporting of Zika Virus Disease (ZVD) in the neighbouring state of Kerala, it is crucial to intensify the vector control measures in Karnataka also,” the state health department said in a statement on Friday.

“The current monsoon season supports the widespread proliferation of Aedes mosquito, a vector for Zika Virus. Considering the prevalence of Aedes aegypti in Karnataka, which is a vector of Dengue, Chikungunya as well Zika, the routine SR activity in rural areas by ASHA & health assistants, the fortnightly SR activity in urban wards should be implemented on war-footing mode with strict monitoring & supervision,” according to the statement.

The health department said that effective disposal of solid waste should be given due importance to prevent Aedes breeding in peri-domestic conditions.

The measures come days after Kerala detected new cases of the Zika virus, and the union health ministry has sent a six-member team to the southern state to monitor the situation.

The number of Zika cases detected on Friday is 14, forcing the Kerala government to sound an alert.

Karnataka and Kerala share a border and several districts on either side see significant people movement on either side daily.

Karnataka has already put in place measures to mandate RT-PCR negative certificates from anyone coming from Kerala and Maharashtra (in the northern border) to contain the possibility of more covid-19 infected persons coming into the state.

The new health scare adds to the possibility of prolonging the impact of the pandemic in which several states have enforced restrictions and people movement to contain the spread of the novel Coronavirus.

The measures to intensify vector control of Zika include surveillance for adults and larvae.

According to the government, it will conduct vector management through environmental modification and manipulation, adopting personal protection measures, biological and chemical control at households, community and institutional levels.

The health department said that it will conduct Aedes larval surveillance and source reduction activities in airports, seaports/harbours and the villages and wards in the vicinity of 2 km with increased vigil.