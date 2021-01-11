‘Kuch din ruko, yaar': Chhattisgarh CM to student on reopening schools

“Kuch din ruko yaar (Wait for a few days, friend)”, is how Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel answered a student’s query on Twitter about reopening of schools. The CM also advised the student to study from home.

“Kuch din ruko yaar... Abhi corona sankat khatam nahi hua hai...Ghar se padhai karo. Sabki surakhsha ko dhyan mein rakhte hue hum jaldi nirnay lenge (Wait for a few more days, friend. Study from home since Corona is not over...The decision will be taken considering safety of all),” CM Baghel tweeted in response to a question from Dhanendra Yadaw, a student of secondary high school of Mahasamund district.

Sarthak Gupta , a student of the newly formed district of Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi (GPM), responding to the CM’s tweet said,“ Sir, please open the schools and colleges as soon as possible because many people don’t have mobile phones... The education we get from schools and colleges is not possible at home… Punjab and Rajasthan have opened their schools, please allow in Chhattisgarh also.”

Meanwhile, Education secretary, Alok Shukla, told Hindustan Times that till now the government has not taken any decision about opening of schools.

On Sunday, 661 Covid-19 cases and six deaths were reported and caseload rose to 2,89,231 and toll to 3,490. The number of people who have recovered stands at 2,76,774 after 90 people were discharged from hospitals and 542 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 8,967 active cases, he said.

"Raipur district reported 123 new cases, taking its total count to 54,355, including 739 deaths. Durg recorded 114 new cases, Bilaspur 57 and Rajnandgaon 39. Of the six deaths recorded during the day, three took place on Sunday, two on Saturday and one earlier," an official informed.

With 18,860 samples tested on Sunday, the total number of tests in the state went up to 37,72,967, he added.