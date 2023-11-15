‘Kudos for historic milestone’: Politicians praise Kohli on 50th ODI century

After cricketer Virat Kohli's record-breaking 50th ODI century in the ICC Cricket World Cup semifinal against New Zealand, many political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, union ministers and other politicians heaped praised on the legendary cricket.

Here's what they said:

Virat Kohli with his fellow cricketer Shami at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup first semifinal match between India and New Zealand(AP)

Praising Virat Kohli's "exemplified the spirit of excellence and perseverance Prime Minister Modi wrote on X, “Today, @imVkohli has not just scored his 50th ODI century but has also exemplified the spirit of excellence and perseverance that defines the best of sportsmanship. This remarkable milestone is a testament to his enduring dedication and exceptional talent. I extend heartfelt congratulations to him. May he continue setting a benchmark for future generations.”

Union minister Amit Shah also congratulated Kohli for achieving the milestone. Shah wrote, “50th ODI hundred… Kudos to @imVkohli for achieving the historic milestone of scoring his 50th century in ODI cricket. This is a testimony of your outstanding sportsman spirit, dedication and consistency. May you further elevate your game to a new level. The nation is proud of you.”

“King Kohli scripts history…Proud moment for your idol Sachin Tendulkar & the whole country,” minister for consumer affairs Piyush Goyal's X post read.

Praising Kohli on his 50th century, union minister Anurag Thakur said, “Take a bow, Virat Kohli for hitting a half-century of centuries! Breaking records like a boss, setting the pitch ablaze with a FIFTY-fer! 🔥 Your relentless pursuit of excellence is a ton of inspiration. 5️⃣0️⃣ ODI centuries in the bag – you're rewriting history with every shot! Long live the new Centurion King!”

“Breaking records! Record online viewers (4.6 cr) celebrating #ViratKohli’s record of 50th century in ODI,” union minister for railways Ashwini Vaishnaw posted on his X handle.

Congratulating Kohli over the achievement, Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik wrote, “Congratulate Virat Kohli for creating history by scoring record 50th ODI century at the crucial semi final of #ICCCricketWorldCup23. May he continue to showcase his outstanding form and bring glory to the nation. Wish him all the very best,” he said.

Member of Parliament and former cricketer Harbhajan Singh wrote, “Breaking barriers and rewriting records, @imVkohli is now the first batsman to reach the incredible milestone of 50 centuries, surpassing the legendary @sachin_rt. A true maestro, Kohli's journey is etched in cricketing glory ! Congratulations.”

