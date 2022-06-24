'Kudos!': India successfully tests VL-SRSAM surface-to-air missile

The Indian Navy on Friday successfully tested a vertical-launch, short-range, surface-to-air missile (VL-SRSAM) from a warship anchored off the coast of Chandipur in Odisha. Defence minister Rajnath Singh tweeted shortly after the test to congratulate the Navy and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for their efforts.

"Congratulations to DRDO, Indian Navy and the industry for the successful flight test of vertical-launch, short-range, surface-to-air missile off the coast of Chandipur, Odisha. This success will further enhance the defence capability of Indian naval ships against the aerial threats," the minister said, sharing photos of the missile test.

The department of defence production also tweeted, hailing the boost to the government's vision of 'aatmanirbhar defence'. "Kudos to DRDO. Another boost to 'aatmanirbhar defence'. (Congratulations to) Indian Navy and the industry for the successful flight test of vertical-launch, short-range, surface-to-air missile off the coast of Chandipur, Odisha."

Earlier this month India also successfully tested its nuclear-capable Agni-4 intermediate range ballistic missile from the APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha. The defence ministry said the test reaffirmed India's policy of having a 'credible minimum deterrence' capability.

