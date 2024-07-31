Kuki lawmakers continue to boycott House proceedings despite safety assurances

All 10 Kuki-Zo lawmakers, including seven from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), continued to boycott the Manipur assembly proceedings for the third time since ethnic violence was triggered in the state in May last year. Chief minister N Biren Singh assured the 10 lawmakers of safety in Imphal ahead of the fresh session of the House that began on Wednesday. Kuki lawmakers have boycotted the assembly proceedings since ethnic violence was triggered in May last year. (ANI)

Protests against a high court order asking the Manipur government to submit recommendations for the inclusion of the majority Meiteis in the Scheduled Tribes category triggered protracted violence that has left over 200 people dead and 50,000 displaced. The order opened old fault lines between mostly Hindu Meiteis and predominately Christian Kuki and Nagas tribal communities residing in the state’s hill districts. Meiteis account for around 53% of Manipur’s population and live mostly in Imphal Valley.

Singh, who presented the 2024-25 budget, spoke about the tragedy in the state over the last year and condemned the loss of lives, properties, and livelihoods due to the loss of trust between communities. “It is our collective responsibility to find an amicable solution,” said Singh.

He said the unrest has affected the economy with Manipur facing a reduction in revenue collections, increase in expenditure on security and relief operations, inflation, difficulties in the movement of goods and services, and the implementation of projects and schemes.

“Our tax collection is showing a positive trend as normalcy returns to the state. I am confident that this improvement will continue during the current year,” he said. He added the Union government has approved special assistance for revenue loss amounting to ₹500 crores. “The central government facilitated the release of ₹565 crores for externally aided projects funding during 2023-24, which was used to finance infrastructure works. Additionally, support for security-related expenditure amounting to more than ₹150 crore was received.”

Singh said the central government approved a relief package of ₹101.75 crores as a one-time special assistance for the relief camps for people displaced due to the violence. “Another package of ₹209.45 crores was also approved for schemes of relief and rehabilitation for victims affected by the ongoing law and order situation.”

He said the state government has created a ₹10 crore fund for compensation to those killed and injured persons during the ongoing violence.