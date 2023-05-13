Manipur violence: All 10 Kuki MLAs call for a separate administration

All 10 Kuki MLAs in Manipur, including two state ministers, on Friday raised the demand for a “separate administration” and “separation from the state”, alleging that the N Biren Singh-led government had “miserably failed to protect” the tribal group, according to a press statement.

A woman walks through the wreckage of a building that was set on fire during clashes, in Manipur’s Khumujamba village. (AFP)

The development came days after the tribal Kuki community, which mostly resides in the hill districts, clashed with the Meiteis, the dominant community in Imphal Valley, in Churachandpur town on May 3 over some issues, including a proposal to grant Scheduled Tribe status to the latter.

At least 71 people were killed and thousands were displaced in the violence which involved arson, rioting and targeted killings. The clashes prompted the state government to issue shoot-at-sight orders, enforce a curfew and ban internet services.

On Monday, the Supreme Court expressed concerns over the “loss of life” and displacement of people and directed the Centre and state government to ensure all suitable arrangements and medical facilities at relief camps for the victims, besides arranging their safe return home.

In the press statement, the 10 legislators alleged the “unabated violence that began on May 3, 2023 perpetrated by majority Meiteis tacitly supported by existing Government of Manipur against the Chin-Kuki-Mizo-Zomi hill tribals has already partitioned the state and effected a total separation” from Manipur.

“Our people can longer exist under Manipur as the hatred against our tribal community reached such a height that MLAs, Ministers, pastors, police and civil officers, laymen, women and even children were not spared, not to mention the destruction of places of worship, homes and properties,” the statement read.

Of the 10 Kuki MLAs, seven are from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including the two ministers – commerce and industries minister Nemcha Kipgen, and minister of state for tribal affairs Letpao Haokip. The remaining belong to smaller parties.

The BJP has 32 MLAs in the 60-member assembly.

The statement also said that “as elected representatives of our people, we today represent the sentiments of our people and endorse their political aspiration of separation from the state of Manipur”. It added that they would hold consultations with the people on the next course of action.

“As the State of Manipur has miserably failed to protect us, we seek of the Union of India a SEPARATE ADMINISTRATION under the Constitution of India and live peacefully as neighbours with the state of Manipur,” the statement said.

There was no immediate reaction available from the state government or the BJP.

Meanwhile, an Assam Rifle soldier was injured while trying to defuse an improvised explosive device in Churachandpur. The injured soldier was evacuated to a military hospital for medical treatment, officials said.

