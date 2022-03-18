Kuki People’s Alliance, which won 2 seats, pledges support to BJP in Manipur

IMPHAL: Manipur’s newly formed Kuki People’s Alliance (KPA), which won two seats in the assembly elections, on Friday extended unconditional support to the Bharatiya Janata Party which, for the first time, has a majority on its own in the 60-member state assembly.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

KPA president Tongmang Haokip handed over the letter of support to governor La Ganesan on Friday. He said the party was launched just months ahead of voting on February 28 and March 5, decided to field only two candidates who have won their seats. The two KPA lawmakers, Kimneo Haokip Hangshing and Chinlunthang, were also present at the meeting with the governor.

The KPA’s move is high on symbolism, more so because, in one of the two seats that it won, the BJP candidate was its closest rival. It was a bitter fight for the Singhat seat that even led to clashes between KPA and BJP supporters in one place. The Election Commission eventually ordered a repoll in one polling booth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Friday’s letter of support by the KPA implies that the BJP’s pick for the chief minister will lead a government that has the backing of at least 42 of the Manipur’s 60 legislators.

The BJP, which won 32 seats in the state elections in contrast to the 21 seats held in the outgoing assembly, has already received support from the Janata Dal (United) and two of Manipur’s three Independent candidates, Nishikant Singh Sapam (Keishamthong) and Haokholet Kipgen (Saitu).

The JD (U), which has won six seats, said it was supporting the BJP “to honour the mandate reposed on the party and fulfil the hopes and aspiration of the people of Manipur”.

The National People’s Party (NPP), the second-largest party in the assembly with its seven legislators, and the Naga Peoples Front (NPF), which has five legislators, have not formally taken a stand yet. The BJP was in power for the last five years in the state in partnership with the NPP and NPF, but they contested separately.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As in four other states where the BJP returned to power last week, the party hasn’t named its next Manipur chief minister.

On Thursday, caretaker chief minister N Biren Singh said the BJP parliamentary board will take a call on the appointment of the next chief minister and asked people not to create any misunderstanding.