Kullu: Cloudburst washes away shops, vehicles in the blink of an eye. Watch.

A video of a flash flood caused by heavy rains in the state of Himachal Pradesh washing away a structure in the blink of an eye has gone viral.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: A structure washed away in the flash flood caused due to heavy rain in the Anni block of Kullu. Visuals from Anni bus stand.



(Video Source: Disaster Management Authority) pic.twitter.com/pQcXJn55g6 — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2022

The state disaster management office informed that ten shops (Khokhas) of Nagar Panchayat and three vehicles were destroyed by a cloudburst on Thursday in the Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh. Electrical wires/posts have also been reported to be damaged, as per the officials.

Currently, an old bus stand and a panchayat building is facing the risk of being washed away. Officials from the revenue department have reached the spot to assess the situation.

The officials also tweeted that a residential house was destroyed in the Khadel Gram Panchayat of Kullu district due to a landslide which killed two persons, a 55 year old lady and a 17 year old girl child.

The department has also reported that the Manali- Kullu national highway 21 has been completely blocked for traffic after a landslide there occurred this morning. The traffic has been diverted through Kataula.

Also Read | Video captures shocking moment landslide took place in Himachal

Several districts of Himachal Pradesh are battling natural disasters due to continuous heavy rains leading to cloudbursts. Earlier, a cloudburst in Gram Panchayat Khandwa in Chamba district of the state had affected the operations of several roads.

The incident had caused damage to agricultural land and one person had lost their life. After the incident, the nearby houses were vacated and people were shifted to a safer zone by the Himachal Pradesh State Emergency Operation Centre.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON