'Kum kapde walo ko jane diya': Delhi couple ‘denied entry’ at restaurant over Indian attire; CM orders probe

A couple was allegedly denied entry to a restaurant in Delhi's Pitampura for showing up wearing Indian attire, an incident which took place on August 3 but has now prompted chief minister Rekha Gupta to order an investigation. The alleged incident took place at a restaurant on the Pitampura metro premises on August 3.(X/@rose_k01)

In the purported videos of the incident doing the rounds on social media, a man in a T-shirt, accompanied by a woman in a 'kurta-salwar,' can be seen complaining about allegedly being denied entry for wearing Indian clothing to the restaurant – 'Tubata'.

"Inhone kum kapde pehenne walo ko jaane diya ye bolke ki aapke ethnic dress ko hum allow nahi karenge [They let those wearing short clothes get in and told us we cannot allow ethnic dress]," the man in the video said.

“Indian culture ki beizzati ki hai aur ek aurat ki beizzati ki hai [They have insulted Indian culture and a woman],” the man added.

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta has directed officials to initiate an investigation and take necessary action over the matter.

"A video of a ban on Indian dress at a restaurant in Peetampura has come to light. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has taken a serious note of it. The officers have been directed to launch an investigation and take urgent action (in the matter)," Delhi tourism and culture minister Kapil Mishra said in a X post on Friday.

"This is 'unacceptable' in Delhi," Mishra said, citing the video of the incident posted by a social media user on X.

The couple also alleged misbehaviour by the restaurant staff.

Speaking about the viral video of the couple later, Kapil Mishra said, "The restaurant reportedly had a policy of not allowing people in Indian attire. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta took cognisance of the video and directed me to inquire into the matter."

Kapil Mishra added that the district magistrate and a municipal officer talked to the restaurant owner, who has now confirmed that such a policy will no longer be followed.

On Friday, a note stating 'All types of Indian attire is allowed in the restaurant (saree, suite etc)' was seen outside the eatery.