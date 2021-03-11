Kumbh Mela: Devotees take holy dip in Haridwar on Maha Shivratri, security heightened

Thousands of devotees took the holy dip at the Har Ki Pauri ghat in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar on the occasion of Mahashivratri on Thursday amid a tight security ring thrown around the area.

“Up to 22 lakh devotees have performed the ‘snan' till now. We are going to begin the process of emptying this ghat (Har Ki Pauri) as 'akharas' are getting ready for 'shahi snan',” Sanjay Gunjyal, inspector general of police (Kumbh Mela) in Haridwar told news agency ANI earlier this morning.

Uttarakhand director general of police Ashok Kumar said, according to ANI, "For akharas, bath timings at Har Ki Pauri is from 8am to 5pm, while for the general public, it's before 8am and after 5pm."

The new Uttarakhand chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Wednesday directed officials to ensure floral showers for the pilgrims on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri. "The visitors should be able to take a holy dip in the Ganga conveniently. The honour of seers is paramount. A grand and divine Kumbh should be ensured," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The snans are a part of the Kumbh to be held from April 1 to April 30 in Haridwar and the state government has decided to limit the festival this year to 30 days because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Maha Kumbh is celebrated once in 12 years at Haridwar, Allahabad, Ujjain and Nasik.

As many as 5,000 security force personnel have been deployed for the Kumbh Mela in the city, reported news agency ANI, adding that CCTV cameras and drones were also to be used to boost security.

All the pilgrims attending the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar need to carry negative RT-PCR test report. They also need to register online registration at https://dsclservices.org.in/kumbh/ from where they can get e-passes.

A centralised control room has also been set up at Haridwar railway station which is monitoring CCTV feed from all nearby railway stations.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the nation on Mahashivratri. “Heartiest greetings to all countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivaratri. Mahadev wishes to provide happiness, peace and prosperity in everyone's life. Om Namah Shivaya,” Union home minister Amit Shah wrote on Twitter in Hindi.

