Kumbh reflected a new awakening: Modi in LS

The Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj reflected a new awakening of India’s national spirit and brought together the ‘amrit’ (elixir) of unity for the country that will help achieve larger goals, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Parliament on Tuesday, as he drew a parallel between the mega spiritual event and momentous occasions of India’s freedom struggle. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the huge display of unity at the Mahakumbh was India’s strength, particularly at a time when the world was in disarray. (ANI)

In a 14-minute address in the Lok Sabha, Modi also described the Maha Kumbh as a fine example of his governance philosophy of Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas (inclusive development for all).

“When a society takes pride in its heritage, then such pious scenes can be seen what we have witnessed during Maha Kumbh. This strengthens brotherhood and self confidence that as a nation, we can achieve larger goals. The mindset of linking ourselves to traditions, faith and heritage is a major capital for our country,” he said, hailing the spirit of “Sabka Prayas” –– the united efforts that made Maha Kumbh a major success.

”We have to give new dimension to nadi utsav (river festivals) This will help the current generation understand the importance of water and help us conserve and clean rivers. The spirit of Kumbh will continue to benefit us.”

“Many ‘amrit’ have emerged from the Maha Kumbh. The ‘amrit’ of our unity is a massive achievement as it united people across the nation. People from various states and regions became a part of the Triveni sangam at Prayagraj. When people from various corners join and strengthen the national spirit, our country gets strengthened. When people speaking different languages gather at the banks of Samgam to say ‘Har Har Gange’, it gives a glimpse of Ek Bharat Sreshtha Bharat (one India, greatest India) and enhances the sense of unity,” the PM said.

Modi said the huge display of unity at the Mahakumbh was India’s strength, particularly at a time when the world was in disarray. “In Today’s scattered world, this show of unity is a major power for us. All of us have heard that unity in diversity is India’s forte. Now, we have seen that at the Maha Kumbh.”

“In the Maha Kumbh, there were no difference between people. No one was big or small. And it displayed that the sense of unity is inherent within us. This sense punctures those elements who try to puncture our unity. This sense of unity is a good fortune for people of India,” Modi added, as he thanked the devotees, organisers and the entire country for the smooth arrangement of the 45-day event.

The PM took jibes at critics who expressed doubt over the success of Maha Kumbh, but the focus of his speech was on a new spiritual awakening of India.

“In the Maha Kumbh, we have witnessed the emergence of the national spirit. This Rashtriya chetna [national consciousness] will now inspire us to achieve new goals and new resolutions. Maha Kumbh has also given befitting reply to those who had questioned our capabilities,” Modi said.

The PM mentioned that the inauguration of Ram Mandir underlined how “the country is preparing for next 1000 years.”

The PM likened the Maha Kumbh to important milestones in the struggle for independence when the self-esteem of the country was awakened.

“Now in Maha Kumbh, our resolve has strengthened further. In Maha Kumbh, the country’s united spirit has found a new meaning. In the history of every country, some moments shape future generations. In our history, many such moments have come that given us new directions and awakened the nation. During the bhakti movement, we have seen how in every corner of the country, spiritual consciousness emerged. Swami Vivekananda’s speech at Chicago was the clarion call for India’s spiritual awakening. It roused the sense of self respect of Indians. In our independence movement, there have been many such historic moments: the 1857 independence movement, the martyrdom of bhagat singh, Subhas Chandra Bose’s call for dilli chalo or Gandhi’s Dandi March. India got Independence through inspirations from such instances,” the PM said.

“I see Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj as a similar instance. This reflects the country’s new awakening. For 1.5 months, Maha Kumbh has seen tremendous enthusiasm and energy. Without thinking about their comfort, millions of devotees came together. This shows our strength. This energy and enthusiasm were not limited to Prayagraj,” the PM added.

Modi said that during his recent Mauritius strip, the offering of the holy water from the Maha Kumbh to the Ganga pond in Port Louis saw similar celebrations and respect.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi supported the Prime Minister’s remark that “Kumbh is our history and culture”, but criticised him for not acknowledging those who died during the event.

“Our only complaint is that the PM did not give Shraddhanjali (tribute) to those who lost their lives in Kumbh,” Gandhi said.