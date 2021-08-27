La. Ganesan sworn in as Manipur governor

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 27, 2021 02:32 PM IST
The swearing-in ceremony. (Source: DIPR/Manipur)

Former Rajya Sabha member and BJP leader from Tamil Nadu La. Ganesan, who was appointed as Governor of Manipur on Sunday, has been sworn in as 17th Governor of the state at the Durbar Hall of Raj Bhavan in Imphal on Friday.

Manipur high court chief justice PV Sanjay Kumar administered the oath of office and secrecy to Ganesan.

Chief minister Nongthombam Biren Singh, deputy chief minister Yumnam Joykumar Singh, Speaker of Manipur assembly Y Khemchand Singh,council of ministers,Chief Secretary Dr Rajesh Kumar led other officials and senior citizens were present during the ceremony. Ganesan said he will work sincerely work for the welfare of the Manipur.

Later, the new Governor also inspected guard of honour. The Governor’s post fell vacant after Najma Heptulla’s retirement earlier this month.

