india news

Lab hired Rajasthan man to make fake test entries: Mahakumbh testing probe

By HT Correspondent, Haridwar
UPDATED ON AUG 02, 2021 02:21 AM IST
The SIT probe is looking into charges that two private labs – Delhi-based Lalchandani Labs and Hisar-based Nalwa Labs -- conducted roughly 100,000 fake tests during Mahakumbh. (File photo)

The special investigation team (SIT) probing the alleged fake Covid-19 tests during the Mahakumbh in Uttarakhand has found that a man from Rajasthan, hired by Bhiwani-based Delphia laboratory, had made fake entries of people whose swab samples were not actually taken, officials associated with the investigation said on Sunday.

“A Rajasthan-based man, who was hired by Delphia laboratory, uploaded fake entries on the ICMR portal and was given a certain amount per entry by [lab owner] Ashish Vashisth,” said an SIT official, requesting anonymity. The SIT probe is looking into charges that two private labs – Delhi-based Lalchandani Labs and Hisar-based Nalwa Labs -- conducted roughly 100,000 fake tests during Mahakumbh.

Delphia lab owner Ashish Vashisth was arrested and is, currently, in jail.

