Search
Wednesday, Jul 09, 2025
New Delhi oC

Labourer finds 11.95 carat diamond worth over 40 Lakh in Madhya Pradesh's Panna

PTI |
Published on: Jul 09, 2025 10:32 AM IST

The diamond will be auctioned, and after deducting royalties, the proceeds will go to the labourer. Panna has an estimated 12 lakh carats of diamond reserves.

A tribal labourer has found a diamond estimated to be valued at 40 lakh at a mine in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district, an official said.

The labourer has deposited the precious stone at the diamond office in Panna as per rules.(Unsplash/representational)
The labourer has deposited the precious stone at the diamond office in Panna as per rules.(Unsplash/representational)

Labourer Madhav was working at a shallow mine in Krishna Kalyanpur Patti where he recently unearthed the 11.95 carat precious stone, he said.

"This diamond is so clean and precious. Its value is being estimated to be more than 40 lakh," Ravi Patel, an official at the Panna diamond office said on Tuesday.

The labourer has deposited the precious stone at the diamond office in Panna as per rules.

The diamond will be auctioned soon and the proceeds, after deducting 12.5 per cent royalty, will be given to the labourer, the official said.

Panna district, located in MP’s Bundelkhand region, is estimated to have diamond reserves of 12 lakh carats.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Bharat Bandh Today Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Bharat Bandh Today Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Labourer finds 11.95 carat diamond worth over 40 Lakh in Madhya Pradesh's Panna
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On