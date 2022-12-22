Lack of teachers, basic facilities affect 1000s of government schools in Assam: Govt

GUWAHATI: Thousands of government schools in Assam are facing a shortage of teachers and basic facilities like electricity, drinking water and toilets, education minister Ranoj Pegu told the state assembly on Thursday, adding that efforts to address the issue were underway.

The minister said 2979 schools in the state function with just one teacher, 15,161 schools with two teachers, 8,207 schools with three teachers and 7,035 schools with seven or more teachers.

The education minister said 6,467 posts of teachers were vacant in high and higher secondary schools in the state.

“Due to steps taken by the government, the ratio of number of teachers to students in schools which have less number of teachers is coming down gradually,” Pegu said in his reply to a question by leader of opposition Debabrata Saikia.

“Posts in schools are filled based on number of students and requirement of teachers of specific subjects. To say that all v.acant posts are needed to be filled is not feasible,” he added.

Pegu said that there are 4,799 schools without partition walls separating classrooms. While funds were released to 5,673 other schools, which didn’t have partition walls, to construct them, the work has been completed in 4,199 of them, he informed.

The state has 1100 elementary and secondary schools which don’t have electricity connection. Moreover, 1,124 schools don’t have drinking water facility, 3,117 schools don’t have toilets for boys and 1,693 schools are functioning without toilets for girls.

